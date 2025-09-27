KotasyonBölümler
IWS: iShares Russell Mid-cap Value ETF

139.74 USD 0.40 (0.29%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

IWS fiyatı bugün 0.29% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 138.55 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 139.83 aralığında işlem gördü.

iShares Russell Mid-cap Value ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is IWS stock price today?

iShares Russell Mid-cap Value ETF stock is priced at 139.74 today. It trades within 0.29%, yesterday's close was 139.34, and trading volume reached 603. The live price chart of IWS shows these updates.

Does iShares Russell Mid-cap Value ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares Russell Mid-cap Value ETF is currently valued at 139.74. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.83% and USD. View the chart live to track IWS movements.

How to buy IWS stock?

You can buy iShares Russell Mid-cap Value ETF shares at the current price of 139.74. Orders are usually placed near 139.74 or 140.04, while 603 and 0.31% show market activity. Follow IWS updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into IWS stock?

Investing in iShares Russell Mid-cap Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 108.85 - 140.91 and current price 139.74. Many compare 1.80% and 11.02% before placing orders at 139.74 or 140.04. Explore the IWS price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the past year was 140.91. Within 108.85 - 140.91, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 139.34 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Russell Mid-cap Value ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) over the year was 108.85. Comparing it with the current 139.74 and 108.85 - 140.91 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IWS moves on the chart live for more details.

When did IWS stock split?

iShares Russell Mid-cap Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 139.34, and 5.83% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
138.55 139.83
Yıllık aralık
108.85 140.91
Önceki kapanış
139.34
Açılış
139.31
Satış
139.74
Alış
140.04
Düşük
138.55
Yüksek
139.83
Hacim
603
Günlük değişim
0.29%
Aylık değişim
1.80%
6 aylık değişim
11.02%
Yıllık değişim
5.83%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
1.8%
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
-0.3%
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
94.2
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.8