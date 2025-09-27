- Genel bakış
IWS: iShares Russell Mid-cap Value ETF
IWS fiyatı bugün 0.29% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 138.55 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 139.83 aralığında işlem gördü.
iShares Russell Mid-cap Value ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is IWS stock price today?
iShares Russell Mid-cap Value ETF stock is priced at 139.74 today. It trades within 0.29%, yesterday's close was 139.34, and trading volume reached 603. The live price chart of IWS shows these updates.
Does iShares Russell Mid-cap Value ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Russell Mid-cap Value ETF is currently valued at 139.74. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.83% and USD. View the chart live to track IWS movements.
How to buy IWS stock?
You can buy iShares Russell Mid-cap Value ETF shares at the current price of 139.74. Orders are usually placed near 139.74 or 140.04, while 603 and 0.31% show market activity. Follow IWS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IWS stock?
Investing in iShares Russell Mid-cap Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 108.85 - 140.91 and current price 139.74. Many compare 1.80% and 11.02% before placing orders at 139.74 or 140.04. Explore the IWS price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the past year was 140.91. Within 108.85 - 140.91, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 139.34 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Russell Mid-cap Value ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) over the year was 108.85. Comparing it with the current 139.74 and 108.85 - 140.91 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IWS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IWS stock split?
iShares Russell Mid-cap Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 139.34, and 5.83% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 139.34
- Açılış
- 139.31
- Satış
- 139.74
- Alış
- 140.04
- Düşük
- 138.55
- Yüksek
- 139.83
- Hacim
- 603
- Günlük değişim
- 0.29%
- Aylık değişim
- 1.80%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 11.02%
- Yıllık değişim
- 5.83%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8