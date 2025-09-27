- 개요
IWS: iShares Russell Mid-cap Value ETF
IWS 환율이 오늘 0.29%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 138.55이고 고가는 139.83이었습니다.
iShares Russell Mid-cap Value ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IWS News
자주 묻는 질문
What is IWS stock price today?
iShares Russell Mid-cap Value ETF stock is priced at 139.74 today. It trades within 0.29%, yesterday's close was 139.34, and trading volume reached 603. The live price chart of IWS shows these updates.
Does iShares Russell Mid-cap Value ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Russell Mid-cap Value ETF is currently valued at 139.74. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.83% and USD. View the chart live to track IWS movements.
How to buy IWS stock?
You can buy iShares Russell Mid-cap Value ETF shares at the current price of 139.74. Orders are usually placed near 139.74 or 140.04, while 603 and 0.31% show market activity. Follow IWS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IWS stock?
Investing in iShares Russell Mid-cap Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 108.85 - 140.91 and current price 139.74. Many compare 1.80% and 11.02% before placing orders at 139.74 or 140.04. Explore the IWS price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the past year was 140.91. Within 108.85 - 140.91, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 139.34 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Russell Mid-cap Value ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) over the year was 108.85. Comparing it with the current 139.74 and 108.85 - 140.91 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IWS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IWS stock split?
iShares Russell Mid-cap Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 139.34, and 5.83% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 139.34
- 시가
- 139.31
- Bid
- 139.74
- Ask
- 140.04
- 저가
- 138.55
- 고가
- 139.83
- 볼륨
- 603
- 일일 변동
- 0.29%
- 월 변동
- 1.80%
- 6개월 변동
- 11.02%
- 년간 변동율
- 5.83%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8