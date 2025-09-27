시세섹션
통화 / IWS
IWS: iShares Russell Mid-cap Value ETF

139.74 USD 0.40 (0.29%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

IWS 환율이 오늘 0.29%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 138.55이고 고가는 139.83이었습니다.

iShares Russell Mid-cap Value ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

IWS News

자주 묻는 질문

What is IWS stock price today?

iShares Russell Mid-cap Value ETF stock is priced at 139.74 today. It trades within 0.29%, yesterday's close was 139.34, and trading volume reached 603. The live price chart of IWS shows these updates.

Does iShares Russell Mid-cap Value ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares Russell Mid-cap Value ETF is currently valued at 139.74. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.83% and USD. View the chart live to track IWS movements.

How to buy IWS stock?

You can buy iShares Russell Mid-cap Value ETF shares at the current price of 139.74. Orders are usually placed near 139.74 or 140.04, while 603 and 0.31% show market activity. Follow IWS updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into IWS stock?

Investing in iShares Russell Mid-cap Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 108.85 - 140.91 and current price 139.74. Many compare 1.80% and 11.02% before placing orders at 139.74 or 140.04. Explore the IWS price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the past year was 140.91. Within 108.85 - 140.91, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 139.34 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Russell Mid-cap Value ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) over the year was 108.85. Comparing it with the current 139.74 and 108.85 - 140.91 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IWS moves on the chart live for more details.

When did IWS stock split?

iShares Russell Mid-cap Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 139.34, and 5.83% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
138.55 139.83
년간 변동
108.85 140.91
이전 종가
139.34
시가
139.31
Bid
139.74
Ask
140.04
저가
138.55
고가
139.83
볼륨
603
일일 변동
0.29%
월 변동
1.80%
6개월 변동
11.02%
년간 변동율
5.83%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
1.8%
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
-0.3%
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
94.2
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.8