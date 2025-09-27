QuotesSections
Currencies / IWS
Back to US Stock Market

IWS: iShares Russell Mid-cap Value ETF

139.74 USD 0.40 (0.29%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IWS exchange rate has changed by 0.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 138.55 and at a high of 139.83.

Follow iShares Russell Mid-cap Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

IWS News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is IWS stock price today?

iShares Russell Mid-cap Value ETF stock is priced at 139.74 today. It trades within 0.29%, yesterday's close was 139.34, and trading volume reached 603. The live price chart of IWS shows these updates.

Does iShares Russell Mid-cap Value ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares Russell Mid-cap Value ETF is currently valued at 139.74. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.83% and USD. View the chart live to track IWS movements.

How to buy IWS stock?

You can buy iShares Russell Mid-cap Value ETF shares at the current price of 139.74. Orders are usually placed near 139.74 or 140.04, while 603 and 0.31% show market activity. Follow IWS updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into IWS stock?

Investing in iShares Russell Mid-cap Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 108.85 - 140.91 and current price 139.74. Many compare 1.80% and 11.02% before placing orders at 139.74 or 140.04. Explore the IWS price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the past year was 140.91. Within 108.85 - 140.91, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 139.34 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Russell Mid-cap Value ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) over the year was 108.85. Comparing it with the current 139.74 and 108.85 - 140.91 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IWS moves on the chart live for more details.

When did IWS stock split?

iShares Russell Mid-cap Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 139.34, and 5.83% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
138.55 139.83
Year Range
108.85 140.91
Previous Close
139.34
Open
139.31
Bid
139.74
Ask
140.04
Low
138.55
High
139.83
Volume
603
Daily Change
0.29%
Month Change
1.80%
6 Months Change
11.02%
Year Change
5.83%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8