Dövizler / IRTC
IRTC: iRhythm Technologies Inc
175.02 USD 1.38 (0.78%)
Sektör: Sağlık hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
IRTC fiyatı bugün -0.78% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 174.53 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 178.25 aralığında işlem gördü.
iRhythm Technologies Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
174.53 178.25
Yıllık aralık
55.92 187.57
- Önceki kapanış
- 176.40
- Açılış
- 176.52
- Satış
- 175.02
- Alış
- 175.32
- Düşük
- 174.53
- Yüksek
- 178.25
- Hacim
- 709
- Günlük değişim
- -0.78%
- Aylık değişim
- 4.63%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 68.03%
- Yıllık değişim
- 138.64%
21 Eylül, Pazar