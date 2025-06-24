CotizacionesSecciones
IRTC
IRTC: iRhythm Technologies Inc

172.20 USD 2.20 (1.26%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de IRTC de hoy ha cambiado un -1.26%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 171.44, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 175.64.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas iRhythm Technologies Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Rango diario
171.44 175.64
Rango anual
55.92 187.57
Cierres anteriores
174.40
Open
174.42
Bid
172.20
Ask
172.50
Low
171.44
High
175.64
Volumen
561
Cambio diario
-1.26%
Cambio mensual
2.94%
Cambio a 6 meses
65.32%
Cambio anual
134.80%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B