IRTC: iRhythm Technologies Inc
172.20 USD 2.20 (1.26%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de IRTC de hoy ha cambiado un -1.26%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 171.44, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 175.64.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas iRhythm Technologies Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
171.44 175.64
Rango anual
55.92 187.57
- Cierres anteriores
- 174.40
- Open
- 174.42
- Bid
- 172.20
- Ask
- 172.50
- Low
- 171.44
- High
- 175.64
- Volumen
- 561
- Cambio diario
- -1.26%
- Cambio mensual
- 2.94%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 65.32%
- Cambio anual
- 134.80%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B