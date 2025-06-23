Currencies / IRTC
IRTC: iRhythm Technologies Inc
173.76 USD 2.40 (1.36%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IRTC exchange rate has changed by -1.36% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 173.56 and at a high of 175.63.
Follow iRhythm Technologies Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IRTC News
- Irhythm Technologies stock hits 52-week high at 172.74 USD
- IRTC Unveils Positive AMALFI Trial Data Showing Higher AF Detection
- Irhythm Technologies stock hits 52-week high at 168.72 USD
- This Figma Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 4 Initiations For Wednesday - Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT), Establishment Labs Hldgs (NASDAQ:ESTA)
- BofA Securities initiates coverage on iRhythm Technologies stock with Buy rating
- Investor Short Report Flags Steep Downside Risk For iRhythm Technologies - iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)
- iRhythm stock falls after Spruce Point issues short report
- Artisan Global Discovery Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Tempus AI Stock Jumps Post Q2 as EBITDA Breakeven Nears: Buy or Hold?
- Amazon, UnitedHealth among Friday’s market cap stock movers
- iRhythm (IRTC) Q2 Revenue Jumps 26%
- Monolithic Power Systems, Workiva, Interface, AppFolio And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - Rich Sparkle Holdings (NASDAQ:ANPA), AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)
- Amazon, Reddit Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- iRhythm (IRTC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- iRhythm Technologies stock hits 52-week high at 158.48 USD
- iRhythm Technologies surges 13.4% as Q2 earnings beat expectations
- iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- iRhythm Tech earnings beat by $0.19, revenue topped estimates
- Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Will iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know
- Tempus AI Gains FDA Nod Amid Booming AI ECG Market Momentum
- TEM Shares Surge on New AI Breakthrough: Should Investors Jump In?
- iRhythm technologies (IRTC) CCO Patterson sells $140k in stock
- iRhythm Technologies stock hits 52-week high at 150.22 USD
Daily Range
173.56 175.63
Year Range
55.92 187.57
- Previous Close
- 176.16
- Open
- 175.25
- Bid
- 173.76
- Ask
- 174.06
- Low
- 173.56
- High
- 175.63
- Volume
- 231
- Daily Change
- -1.36%
- Month Change
- 3.87%
- 6 Months Change
- 66.82%
- Year Change
- 136.92%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%