QuotesSections
Currencies / IRTC
Back to US Stock Market

IRTC: iRhythm Technologies Inc

173.76 USD 2.40 (1.36%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IRTC exchange rate has changed by -1.36% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 173.56 and at a high of 175.63.

Follow iRhythm Technologies Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

IRTC News

Daily Range
173.56 175.63
Year Range
55.92 187.57
Previous Close
176.16
Open
175.25
Bid
173.76
Ask
174.06
Low
173.56
High
175.63
Volume
231
Daily Change
-1.36%
Month Change
3.87%
6 Months Change
66.82%
Year Change
136.92%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%