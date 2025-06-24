Moedas / IRTC
IRTC: iRhythm Technologies Inc
170.74 USD 1.46 (0.85%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do IRTC para hoje mudou para -0.85%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 170.00 e o mais alto foi 172.50.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas iRhythm Technologies Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
IRTC Notícias
- iRhythm: Getting Closer To Investment Worthy (NASDAQ:IRTC)
- Irhythm Technologies stock hits 52-week high at 172.74 USD
- IRTC Unveils Positive AMALFI Trial Data Showing Higher AF Detection
- Irhythm Technologies stock hits 52-week high at 168.72 USD
- This Figma Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 4 Initiations For Wednesday - Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT), Establishment Labs Hldgs (NASDAQ:ESTA)
- BofA Securities initiates coverage on iRhythm Technologies stock with Buy rating
- Investor Short Report Flags Steep Downside Risk For iRhythm Technologies - iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)
- iRhythm stock falls after Spruce Point issues short report
- Artisan Global Discovery Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Tempus AI Stock Jumps Post Q2 as EBITDA Breakeven Nears: Buy or Hold?
- Amazon, UnitedHealth among Friday’s market cap stock movers
- iRhythm (IRTC) Q2 Revenue Jumps 26%
- Monolithic Power Systems, Workiva, Interface, AppFolio And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - Rich Sparkle Holdings (NASDAQ:ANPA), AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)
- Amazon, Reddit Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- iRhythm (IRTC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- iRhythm Technologies stock hits 52-week high at 158.48 USD
- iRhythm Technologies surges 13.4% as Q2 earnings beat expectations
- iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- iRhythm Tech earnings beat by $0.19, revenue topped estimates
- Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Will iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know
- Tempus AI Gains FDA Nod Amid Booming AI ECG Market Momentum
- TEM Shares Surge on New AI Breakthrough: Should Investors Jump In?
- iRhythm technologies (IRTC) CCO Patterson sells $140k in stock
Faixa diária
170.00 172.50
Faixa anual
55.92 187.57
- Fechamento anterior
- 172.20
- Open
- 171.69
- Bid
- 170.74
- Ask
- 171.04
- Low
- 170.00
- High
- 172.50
- Volume
- 25
- Mudança diária
- -0.85%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.07%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 63.92%
- Mudança anual
- 132.81%
