IRTC: iRhythm Technologies Inc

175.02 USD 1.38 (0.78%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio IRTC ha avuto una variazione del -0.78% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 174.53 e ad un massimo di 178.25.

Segui le dinamiche di iRhythm Technologies Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
174.53 178.25
Intervallo Annuale
55.92 187.57
Chiusura Precedente
176.40
Apertura
176.52
Bid
175.02
Ask
175.32
Minimo
174.53
Massimo
178.25
Volume
709
Variazione giornaliera
-0.78%
Variazione Mensile
4.63%
Variazione Semestrale
68.03%
Variazione Annuale
138.64%
