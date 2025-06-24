Valute / IRTC
IRTC: iRhythm Technologies Inc
175.02 USD 1.38 (0.78%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio IRTC ha avuto una variazione del -0.78% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 174.53 e ad un massimo di 178.25.
Segui le dinamiche di iRhythm Technologies Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
174.53 178.25
Intervallo Annuale
55.92 187.57
- Chiusura Precedente
- 176.40
- Apertura
- 176.52
- Bid
- 175.02
- Ask
- 175.32
- Minimo
- 174.53
- Massimo
- 178.25
- Volume
- 709
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.78%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.63%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 68.03%
- Variazione Annuale
- 138.64%
20 settembre, sabato