通貨 / IRTC
IRTC: iRhythm Technologies Inc
176.40 USD 4.20 (2.44%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
IRTCの今日の為替レートは、2.44%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり170.00の安値と176.79の高値で取引されました。
iRhythm Technologies Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
IRTC News
1日のレンジ
170.00 176.79
1年のレンジ
55.92 187.57
- 以前の終値
- 172.20
- 始値
- 171.69
- 買値
- 176.40
- 買値
- 176.70
- 安値
- 170.00
- 高値
- 176.79
- 出来高
- 667
- 1日の変化
- 2.44%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 5.45%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 69.35%
- 1年の変化
- 140.52%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K