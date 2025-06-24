クォートセクション
通貨 / IRTC
IRTC: iRhythm Technologies Inc

176.40 USD 4.20 (2.44%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

IRTCの今日の為替レートは、2.44%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり170.00の安値と176.79の高値で取引されました。

iRhythm Technologies Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
170.00 176.79
1年のレンジ
55.92 187.57
以前の終値
172.20
始値
171.69
買値
176.40
買値
176.70
安値
170.00
高値
176.79
出来高
667
1日の変化
2.44%
1ヶ月の変化
5.45%
6ヶ月の変化
69.35%
1年の変化
140.52%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K