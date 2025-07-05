KotasyonBölümler
Dövizler / IHF
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

IHF: iShares U.S. Health Care Providers ETF

49.30 USD 0.08 (0.16%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

IHF fiyatı bugün -0.16% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 48.90 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 49.52 aralığında işlem gördü.

iShares U.S. Health Care Providers ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

IHF haberleri

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is IHF stock price today?

iShares U.S. Health Care Providers ETF stock is priced at 49.30 today. It trades within -0.16%, yesterday's close was 49.38, and trading volume reached 380. The live price chart of IHF shows these updates.

Does iShares U.S. Health Care Providers ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares U.S. Health Care Providers ETF is currently valued at 49.30. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -6.15% and USD. View the chart live to track IHF movements.

How to buy IHF stock?

You can buy iShares U.S. Health Care Providers ETF shares at the current price of 49.30. Orders are usually placed near 49.30 or 49.60, while 380 and -0.02% show market activity. Follow IHF updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into IHF stock?

Investing in iShares U.S. Health Care Providers ETF involves considering the yearly range 40.57 - 55.91 and current price 49.30. Many compare -0.02% and -2.14% before placing orders at 49.30 or 49.60. Explore the IHF price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the past year was 55.91. Within 40.57 - 55.91, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 49.38 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares U.S. Health Care Providers ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) over the year was 40.57. Comparing it with the current 49.30 and 40.57 - 55.91 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IHF moves on the chart live for more details.

When did IHF stock split?

iShares U.S. Health Care Providers ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 49.38, and -6.15% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
48.90 49.52
Yıllık aralık
40.57 55.91
Önceki kapanış
49.38
Açılış
49.31
Satış
49.30
Alış
49.60
Düşük
48.90
Yüksek
49.52
Hacim
380
Günlük değişim
-0.16%
Aylık değişim
-0.02%
6 aylık değişim
-2.14%
Yıllık değişim
-6.15%
02 Ekim, Perşembe
12:30
USD
Yeni İşsizlik Başvuruları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
207 K
Önceki
218 K
12:30
USD
Devam Eden İşsizlik Başvuruları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
1.923 M
Önceki
1.926 M
14:00
USD
Fabrika Siparişleri (Aylık)
Açıklanan
Beklenti
2.5%
Önceki
-1.3%