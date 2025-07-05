- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
IHF: iShares U.S. Health Care Providers ETF
IHF exchange rate has changed by 1.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 48.96 and at a high of 49.91.
Follow iShares U.S. Health Care Providers ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IHF News
- U.S. government shutdown begins: What comes next?
- Equity Sector Rotation Chartbook, September 2025 - Running Hot And Narrow
- Can AI Help Revitalize The Healthcare Sector For Equity Investors?
- How New Treatments And U.S. Policy Changes Are Driving Healthcare Stocks
- Earnings Offer Evidence That U.S. Stocks Can Keep On Keepin' On
- Harnessing Nature's Wisdom: Gene-Editing Therapy For Cardiovascular Disease
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
- 5 Best-Performing Sector ETFs of August
- Time to Buy UnitedHealth-Heavy ETFs?
- Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF)?
- Retail Sales Show Resilience in July: Sector ETFs in Focus
- Buy, Hold, or Fade the Recent Rally in UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Stock?
- Insights Into 13F Filings: ETFs to Invest in Like Billionaires
- Invest Like Warren Buffett With These ETFs
- IHF: Attractive U.S. Healthcare Valuations Amid Sector's Recovery (NYSEARCA:IHF)
- Mega-Cap Crowding Steers Managers To Japan, Europe
- Berkshire Buys UnitedHealth Shares, Upgrading IHF After A Washout Summer Low
- Concentra Group Guides Higher On Acquisitions And Fundamental Improvement (NYSE:CON)
- U.S. Investor Risk Aversion Returns, Expectations Of Losses Deepen In August
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- Healthcare: Winning Sector ETF Amid Soft U.S. July Jobs Report
- 4 Calls For Trump’s Pharmaceutical Tariffs
- XPH: Healthcare Dashboard For July (NYSEARCA:XPH)
- 5 Stocks I'm Buying As The 'Big Beautiful Bill' Pushes The Market To New Highs
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IHF stock price today?
iShares U.S. Health Care Providers ETF stock is priced at 49.91 today. It trades within 1.24%, yesterday's close was 49.30, and trading volume reached 701. The live price chart of IHF shows these updates.
Does iShares U.S. Health Care Providers ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares U.S. Health Care Providers ETF is currently valued at 49.91. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -4.99% and USD. View the chart live to track IHF movements.
How to buy IHF stock?
You can buy iShares U.S. Health Care Providers ETF shares at the current price of 49.91. Orders are usually placed near 49.91 or 50.21, while 701 and 1.65% show market activity. Follow IHF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IHF stock?
Investing in iShares U.S. Health Care Providers ETF involves considering the yearly range 40.57 - 55.91 and current price 49.91. Many compare 1.22% and -0.93% before placing orders at 49.91 or 50.21. Explore the IHF price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the past year was 55.91. Within 40.57 - 55.91, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 49.30 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares U.S. Health Care Providers ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) over the year was 40.57. Comparing it with the current 49.91 and 40.57 - 55.91 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IHF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IHF stock split?
iShares U.S. Health Care Providers ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 49.30, and -4.99% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 49.30
- Open
- 49.10
- Bid
- 49.91
- Ask
- 50.21
- Low
- 48.96
- High
- 49.91
- Volume
- 701
- Daily Change
- 1.24%
- Month Change
- 1.22%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.93%
- Year Change
- -4.99%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 207 K
- Prev
- 218 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.923 M
- Prev
- 1.926 M
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 2.5%
- Prev
- -1.3%