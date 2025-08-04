Dövizler / HLIO
HLIO: Helios Technologies Inc
54.37 USD 1.23 (2.21%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
HLIO fiyatı bugün -2.21% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 54.02 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 55.72 aralığında işlem gördü.
Helios Technologies Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
HLIO haberleri
Günlük aralık
54.02 55.72
Yıllık aralık
24.77 57.29
- Önceki kapanış
- 55.60
- Açılış
- 55.69
- Satış
- 54.37
- Alış
- 54.67
- Düşük
- 54.02
- Yüksek
- 55.72
- Hacim
- 347
- Günlük değişim
- -2.21%
- Aylık değişim
- 2.57%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 69.91%
- Yıllık değişim
- 14.46%
21 Eylül, Pazar