HLIO: Helios Technologies Inc

54.37 USD 1.23 (2.21%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

HLIO fiyatı bugün -2.21% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 54.02 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 55.72 aralığında işlem gördü.

Helios Technologies Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Günlük aralık
54.02 55.72
Yıllık aralık
24.77 57.29
Önceki kapanış
55.60
Açılış
55.69
Satış
54.37
Alış
54.67
Düşük
54.02
Yüksek
55.72
Hacim
347
Günlük değişim
-2.21%
Aylık değişim
2.57%
6 aylık değişim
69.91%
Yıllık değişim
14.46%
21 Eylül, Pazar