Moedas / HLIO
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
HLIO: Helios Technologies Inc
54.73 USD 1.11 (2.07%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do HLIO para hoje mudou para 2.07%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 54.05 e o mais alto foi 55.11.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Helios Technologies Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HLIO Notícias
- Recent Price Trend in Helios Technologies (HLIO) is Your Friend, Here's Why
- Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Hudson Technologies (HDSN) This Year?
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Crane, Oshkosh, Flowserve and Helios
- 4 Industrial Manufacturing Stocks to Gain on Robust Industry Trends
- KeyBanc raises Helios Tech stock price target to $61 on self-help initiatives
- GNRC Launches PWRmicro Inverter to Boost Solar Output and Integration
- Here's Why Helios Technologies (HLIO) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
- 5 Stocks With Recent Price Strength to Tap Wall Street Rally
- Helios Technologies (HLIO) Is a Great Choice for 'Trend' Investors, Here's Why
- Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Fuel Tech (FTEK) This Year?
- Earnings Estimates Rising for Helios Technologies (HLIO): Will It Gain?
- Helios Technologies (HLIO) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?
- Here's Why Momentum in Helios Technologies (HLIO) Should Keep going
- Is Fuel Tech (FTEK) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
- Helios Technologies: Signs Of Stabilization, But Organic Growth Is Still Lacking
- Helios Technologies, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:HLIO)
- Helios Technologies, Inc. (HLIO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Palantir, Gartner Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
- Helios Tech stock price target raised to $45 from $40 at KeyBanc
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on Helios Tech stock after strong Q2 results
- Sterling Infrastructure Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Lemonade, DigitalOcean Holdings, Lattice Semiconductor And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP), AECOM (NYSE:ACM)
- Helios Technologies (HLIO) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Helios Technologies soars 8.8% as earnings beat estimates, guidance raised
- Parker-Hannifin (PH) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
Faixa diária
54.05 55.11
Faixa anual
24.77 57.29
- Fechamento anterior
- 53.62
- Open
- 54.14
- Bid
- 54.73
- Ask
- 55.03
- Low
- 54.05
- High
- 55.11
- Volume
- 33
- Mudança diária
- 2.07%
- Mudança mensal
- 3.24%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 71.03%
- Mudança anual
- 15.22%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh