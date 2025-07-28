Currencies / HLIO
HLIO: Helios Technologies Inc
54.32 USD 0.04 (0.07%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HLIO exchange rate has changed by -0.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 53.72 and at a high of 54.50.
Follow Helios Technologies Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
53.72 54.50
Year Range
24.77 57.29
- Previous Close
- 54.36
- Open
- 54.50
- Bid
- 54.32
- Ask
- 54.62
- Low
- 53.72
- High
- 54.50
- Volume
- 204
- Daily Change
- -0.07%
- Month Change
- 2.47%
- 6 Months Change
- 69.75%
- Year Change
- 14.36%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%