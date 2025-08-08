Dövizler / HII
HII: Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc
274.86 USD 0.16 (0.06%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
HII fiyatı bugün 0.06% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 271.42 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 277.00 aralığında işlem gördü.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
271.42 277.00
Yıllık aralık
158.88 293.02
- Önceki kapanış
- 274.70
- Açılış
- 277.00
- Satış
- 274.86
- Alış
- 275.16
- Düşük
- 271.42
- Yüksek
- 277.00
- Hacim
- 841
- Günlük değişim
- 0.06%
- Aylık değişim
- 1.79%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 34.41%
- Yıllık değişim
- 4.64%
21 Eylül, Pazar