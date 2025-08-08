Moedas / HII
HII: Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc
271.21 USD 1.23 (0.45%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do HII para hoje mudou para -0.45%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 270.69 e o mais alto foi 273.04.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
HII Notícias
Faixa diária
270.69 273.04
Faixa anual
158.88 293.02
- Fechamento anterior
- 272.44
- Open
- 271.08
- Bid
- 271.21
- Ask
- 271.51
- Low
- 270.69
- High
- 273.04
- Volume
- 16
- Mudança diária
- -0.45%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.44%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 32.63%
- Mudança anual
- 3.25%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh