Valute / HII
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
HII: Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc
274.86 USD 0.16 (0.06%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HII ha avuto una variazione del 0.06% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 271.42 e ad un massimo di 277.00.
Segui le dinamiche di Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HII News
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- South Korea’s HD Hyundai Heavy in talks to buy US shipyard
- New to Investing? This 1 Aerospace Stock Could Be the Perfect Starting Point
- Huntington Ingalls Marks Completion of 750th REMUS UUV for German Navy
- Here's Why Huntington Ingalls (HII) is a Strong Value Stock
- General Dynamics Secures Contract for Submarine Tethered Buoy Systems
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Huntington Ingalls Secures Contract to Support Aircraft Carrier
- Leidos Stock, Near Buy Point, Upgraded But It's Not All About Defense
- Huntington Ingalls awarded $98.5 million contract for USS Stennis overhaul
- Huntington Ingalls Wins Deal to Aid Aircraft Carriers & Surface Ships
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Why Huntington Ingalls (HII) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- General Dynamics Secures a Contract for Upgrading Navy Ships
- HII secures spot on $267 million Navy training contract
- Why Huntington Ingalls (HII) is a Top Stock for the Long-Term
- Defense Stocks Just Got Even More Expensive
- General Dynamics Wins $323M Deal to Support Submarine Program
- BofA Securities raises Huntington Ingalls stock price target to $260 on higher volumes
- Needham maintains Hold rating on C3.ai stock amid revenue miss
- C3.ai stock rating reiterated at Underperform by Wolfe Research
- C3.ai stock rating downgraded to Underperform by DA Davidson after weak results
- Huntington Ingalls awarded $276 million contract for USS Harry S. Truman overhaul
- Best ETFs Help Investors Cut Exposure To Magnificent Seven
Intervallo Giornaliero
271.42 277.00
Intervallo Annuale
158.88 293.02
- Chiusura Precedente
- 274.70
- Apertura
- 277.00
- Bid
- 274.86
- Ask
- 275.16
- Minimo
- 271.42
- Massimo
- 277.00
- Volume
- 841
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.06%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.79%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 34.41%
- Variazione Annuale
- 4.64%
20 settembre, sabato