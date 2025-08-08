QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / HII
Tornare a Azioni

HII: Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc

274.86 USD 0.16 (0.06%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio HII ha avuto una variazione del 0.06% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 271.42 e ad un massimo di 277.00.

Segui le dinamiche di Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

HII News

Intervallo Giornaliero
271.42 277.00
Intervallo Annuale
158.88 293.02
Chiusura Precedente
274.70
Apertura
277.00
Bid
274.86
Ask
275.16
Minimo
271.42
Massimo
277.00
Volume
841
Variazione giornaliera
0.06%
Variazione Mensile
1.79%
Variazione Semestrale
34.41%
Variazione Annuale
4.64%
20 settembre, sabato