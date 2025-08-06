Divisas / HII
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
HII: Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc
272.44 USD 0.48 (0.18%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de HII de hoy ha cambiado un -0.18%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 271.42, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 274.86.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HII News
- New to Investing? This 1 Aerospace Stock Could Be the Perfect Starting Point
- Huntington Ingalls Marks Completion of 750th REMUS UUV for German Navy
- Here's Why Huntington Ingalls (HII) is a Strong Value Stock
- General Dynamics Secures Contract for Submarine Tethered Buoy Systems
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Huntington Ingalls Secures Contract to Support Aircraft Carrier
- Leidos Stock, Near Buy Point, Upgraded But It's Not All About Defense
- Huntington Ingalls awarded $98.5 million contract for USS Stennis overhaul
- Huntington Ingalls Wins Deal to Aid Aircraft Carriers & Surface Ships
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Why Huntington Ingalls (HII) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- General Dynamics Secures a Contract for Upgrading Navy Ships
- HII secures spot on $267 million Navy training contract
- Why Huntington Ingalls (HII) is a Top Stock for the Long-Term
- Defense Stocks Just Got Even More Expensive
- General Dynamics Wins $323M Deal to Support Submarine Program
- BofA Securities raises Huntington Ingalls stock price target to $260 on higher volumes
- Needham maintains Hold rating on C3.ai stock amid revenue miss
- C3.ai stock rating reiterated at Underperform by Wolfe Research
- C3.ai stock rating downgraded to Underperform by DA Davidson after weak results
- Huntington Ingalls awarded $276 million contract for USS Harry S. Truman overhaul
- Best ETFs Help Investors Cut Exposure To Magnificent Seven
- Differentiation Matters As Moat Stocks Lead In July
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
Rango diario
271.42 274.86
Rango anual
158.88 293.02
- Cierres anteriores
- 272.92
- Open
- 272.58
- Bid
- 272.44
- Ask
- 272.74
- Low
- 271.42
- High
- 274.86
- Volumen
- 533
- Cambio diario
- -0.18%
- Cambio mensual
- 0.89%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 33.23%
- Cambio anual
- 3.72%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B