HII: Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc

272.44 USD 0.48 (0.18%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de HII de hoy ha cambiado un -0.18%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 271.42, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 274.86.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
271.42 274.86
Rango anual
158.88 293.02
Cierres anteriores
272.92
Open
272.58
Bid
272.44
Ask
272.74
Low
271.42
High
274.86
Volumen
533
Cambio diario
-0.18%
Cambio mensual
0.89%
Cambio a 6 meses
33.23%
Cambio anual
3.72%
