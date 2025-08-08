CotationsSections
Devises / HII
HII: Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc

274.86 USD 0.16 (0.06%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de HII a changé de 0.06% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 271.42 et à un maximum de 277.00.

Suivez la dynamique Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
271.42 277.00
Range Annuel
158.88 293.02
Clôture Précédente
274.70
Ouverture
277.00
Bid
274.86
Ask
275.16
Plus Bas
271.42
Plus Haut
277.00
Volume
841
Changement quotidien
0.06%
Changement Mensuel
1.79%
Changement à 6 Mois
34.41%
Changement Annuel
4.64%
