货币 / HII
HII: Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc
272.92 USD 0.12 (0.04%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日HII汇率已更改0.04%。当日，交易品种以低点270.29和高点276.89进行交易。
关注Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HII新闻
- New to Investing? This 1 Aerospace Stock Could Be the Perfect Starting Point
- Huntington Ingalls Marks Completion of 750th REMUS UUV for German Navy
- Here's Why Huntington Ingalls (HII) is a Strong Value Stock
- General Dynamics Secures Contract for Submarine Tethered Buoy Systems
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Huntington Ingalls Secures Contract to Support Aircraft Carrier
- Leidos Stock, Near Buy Point, Upgraded But It's Not All About Defense
- Huntington Ingalls awarded $98.5 million contract for USS Stennis overhaul
- Huntington Ingalls Wins Deal to Aid Aircraft Carriers & Surface Ships
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Why Huntington Ingalls (HII) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- General Dynamics Secures a Contract for Upgrading Navy Ships
- HII secures spot on $267 million Navy training contract
- Why Huntington Ingalls (HII) is a Top Stock for the Long-Term
- Defense Stocks Just Got Even More Expensive
- General Dynamics Wins $323M Deal to Support Submarine Program
- BofA Securities raises Huntington Ingalls stock price target to $260 on higher volumes
- Needham maintains Hold rating on C3.ai stock amid revenue miss
- C3.ai stock rating reiterated at Underperform by Wolfe Research
- C3.ai stock rating downgraded to Underperform by DA Davidson after weak results
- Huntington Ingalls awarded $276 million contract for USS Harry S. Truman overhaul
- Best ETFs Help Investors Cut Exposure To Magnificent Seven
- Differentiation Matters As Moat Stocks Lead In July
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
日范围
270.29 276.89
年范围
158.88 293.02
- 前一天收盘价
- 272.80
- 开盘价
- 274.44
- 卖价
- 272.92
- 买价
- 273.22
- 最低价
- 270.29
- 最高价
- 276.89
- 交易量
- 912
- 日变化
- 0.04%
- 月变化
- 1.07%
- 6个月变化
- 33.46%
- 年变化
- 3.90%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值