通貨 / HII
HII: Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc
274.70 USD 2.26 (0.83%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
HIIの今日の為替レートは、0.83%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり270.69の安値と275.90の高値で取引されました。
Huntington Ingalls Industries Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
270.69 275.90
1年のレンジ
158.88 293.02
- 以前の終値
- 272.44
- 始値
- 271.08
- 買値
- 274.70
- 買値
- 275.00
- 安値
- 270.69
- 高値
- 275.90
- 出来高
- 558
- 1日の変化
- 0.83%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.73%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 34.33%
- 1年の変化
- 4.58%
