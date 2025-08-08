クォートセクション
通貨 / HII
HII: Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc

274.70 USD 2.26 (0.83%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

HIIの今日の為替レートは、0.83%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり270.69の安値と275.90の高値で取引されました。

Huntington Ingalls Industries Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
270.69 275.90
1年のレンジ
158.88 293.02
以前の終値
272.44
始値
271.08
買値
274.70
買値
275.00
安値
270.69
高値
275.90
出来高
558
1日の変化
0.83%
1ヶ月の変化
1.73%
6ヶ月の変化
34.33%
1年の変化
4.58%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K