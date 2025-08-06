Currencies / HII
HII: Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc
273.42 USD 0.62 (0.23%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HII exchange rate has changed by 0.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 270.29 and at a high of 275.12.
Follow Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
270.29 275.12
Year Range
158.88 293.02
- Previous Close
- 272.80
- Open
- 274.44
- Bid
- 273.42
- Ask
- 273.72
- Low
- 270.29
- High
- 275.12
- Volume
- 429
- Daily Change
- 0.23%
- Month Change
- 1.26%
- 6 Months Change
- 33.71%
- Year Change
- 4.09%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%