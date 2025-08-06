QuotesSections
Currencies / HII
Back to US Stock Market

HII: Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc

273.42 USD 0.62 (0.23%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

HII exchange rate has changed by 0.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 270.29 and at a high of 275.12.

Follow Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

HII News

Daily Range
270.29 275.12
Year Range
158.88 293.02
Previous Close
272.80
Open
274.44
Bid
273.42
Ask
273.72
Low
270.29
High
275.12
Volume
429
Daily Change
0.23%
Month Change
1.26%
6 Months Change
33.71%
Year Change
4.09%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%