FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / GMAB
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

GMAB: Genmab A/S - American Depositary Shares

28.28 USD 0.24 (0.86%)
Sektör: Sağlık hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

GMAB fiyatı bugün 0.86% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 28.28 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 28.57 aralığında işlem gördü.

Genmab A/S - American Depositary Shares hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GMAB haberleri

Günlük aralık
28.28 28.57
Yıllık aralık
17.23 28.74
Önceki kapanış
28.04
Açılış
28.47
Satış
28.28
Alış
28.58
Düşük
28.28
Yüksek
28.57
Hacim
3.436 K
Günlük değişim
0.86%
Aylık değişim
9.65%
6 aylık değişim
48.06%
Yıllık değişim
16.52%
21 Eylül, Pazar