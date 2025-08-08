Divisas / GMAB
GMAB: Genmab A/S - American Depositary Shares
28.08 USD 0.16 (0.57%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de GMAB de hoy ha cambiado un -0.57%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 27.84, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 28.27.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Genmab A/S - American Depositary Shares. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
27.84 28.27
Rango anual
17.23 28.74
- Cierres anteriores
- 28.24
- Open
- 27.86
- Bid
- 28.08
- Ask
- 28.38
- Low
- 27.84
- High
- 28.27
- Volumen
- 3.480 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.57%
- Cambio mensual
- 8.88%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 47.02%
- Cambio anual
- 15.70%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B