GMAB: Genmab A/S - American Depositary Shares

28.28 USD 0.24 (0.86%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de GMAB a changé de 0.86% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 28.28 et à un maximum de 28.57.

Suivez la dynamique Genmab A/S - American Depositary Shares. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
28.28 28.57
Range Annuel
17.23 28.74
Clôture Précédente
28.04
Ouverture
28.47
Bid
28.28
Ask
28.58
Plus Bas
28.28
Plus Haut
28.57
Volume
3.436 K
Changement quotidien
0.86%
Changement Mensuel
9.65%
Changement à 6 Mois
48.06%
Changement Annuel
16.52%
