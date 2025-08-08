Currencies / GMAB
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
GMAB: Genmab A/S - American Depositary Shares
28.24 USD 0.25 (0.89%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GMAB exchange rate has changed by 0.89% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.03 and at a high of 28.24.
Follow Genmab A/S - American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GMAB News
- Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 1.28%
- Genmab Transitioning To A Global Oncology Powerhouse: Why I Choose To Buy (NASDAQ:GMAB)
- Genmab: Eppkinly's Spectacular Data Is The Antidote To The Darzalex Patent Cliff (GMAB)
- Genmab: A Matter Of Time (NASDAQ:GMAB)
- Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.77%
- Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 1.19%
- Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.73%
- Epcoritamab shows promise for outpatient DLBCL treatment
- Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 1.54%
- Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 1.13%
- Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.38%
- Is Europe exposed to the One Big Beautiful Bill Act?
- Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 1.32%
- Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 1.09%
- Genmab A/S stock price target raised to $36 from $35 at H.C. Wainwright
- Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.55%
- Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.61%
- Genmab to increase share capital by 0.01% through employee warrants
- Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.93%
- Genmab/AbbVie Partnered Blood Cancer Combination Drug Cuts Risk Of Disease Progression By 79% - Genmab (NASDAQ:GMAB)
- IOVA Q2 Earnings Miss, Stock Down on EMA Filing Withdrawal for Amtagvi
- Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 1.63%
- Wall Street Analysts Believe Genmab (GMAB) Could Rally 33.8%: Here's is How to Trade
- Genmab AS earnings beat by $0.15, revenue topped estimates
Daily Range
28.03 28.24
Year Range
17.23 28.74
- Previous Close
- 27.99
- Open
- 28.13
- Bid
- 28.24
- Ask
- 28.54
- Low
- 28.03
- High
- 28.24
- Volume
- 2.821 K
- Daily Change
- 0.89%
- Month Change
- 9.50%
- 6 Months Change
- 47.85%
- Year Change
- 16.36%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%