Valute / GMAB
GMAB: Genmab A/S - American Depositary Shares
28.28 USD 0.24 (0.86%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GMAB ha avuto una variazione del 0.86% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 28.28 e ad un massimo di 28.57.
Segui le dinamiche di Genmab A/S - American Depositary Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GMAB News
- Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 1.05%
- Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 1.28%
- Genmab Transitioning To A Global Oncology Powerhouse: Why I Choose To Buy (NASDAQ:GMAB)
- Genmab: Eppkinly's Spectacular Data Is The Antidote To The Darzalex Patent Cliff (GMAB)
- Genmab: A Matter Of Time (NASDAQ:GMAB)
- Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.77%
- Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 1.19%
- Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.73%
- Epcoritamab shows promise for outpatient DLBCL treatment
- Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 1.54%
- Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 1.13%
- Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.38%
- Is Europe exposed to the One Big Beautiful Bill Act?
- Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 1.32%
- Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 1.09%
- Genmab A/S stock price target raised to $36 from $35 at H.C. Wainwright
- Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.55%
- Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.61%
- Genmab to increase share capital by 0.01% through employee warrants
- Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.93%
- Genmab/AbbVie Partnered Blood Cancer Combination Drug Cuts Risk Of Disease Progression By 79% - Genmab (NASDAQ:GMAB)
- IOVA Q2 Earnings Miss, Stock Down on EMA Filing Withdrawal for Amtagvi
- Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 1.63%
- Wall Street Analysts Believe Genmab (GMAB) Could Rally 33.8%: Here's is How to Trade
Intervallo Giornaliero
28.28 28.57
Intervallo Annuale
17.23 28.74
- Chiusura Precedente
- 28.04
- Apertura
- 28.47
- Bid
- 28.28
- Ask
- 28.58
- Minimo
- 28.28
- Massimo
- 28.57
- Volume
- 3.436 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.86%
- Variazione Mensile
- 9.65%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 48.06%
- Variazione Annuale
- 16.52%
20 settembre, sabato