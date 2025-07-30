FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / FTV
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

FTV: Fortive Corporation

48.62 USD 0.22 (0.45%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

FTV fiyatı bugün -0.45% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 48.12 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 48.91 aralığında işlem gördü.

Fortive Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FTV haberleri

Günlük aralık
48.12 48.91
Yıllık aralık
46.49 83.33
Önceki kapanış
48.84
Açılış
48.83
Satış
48.62
Alış
48.92
Düşük
48.12
Yüksek
48.91
Hacim
7.709 K
Günlük değişim
-0.45%
Aylık değişim
3.07%
6 aylık değişim
-33.56%
Yıllık değişim
-38.62%
21 Eylül, Pazar