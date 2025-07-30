Dövizler / FTV
FTV: Fortive Corporation
48.62 USD 0.22 (0.45%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
FTV fiyatı bugün -0.45% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 48.12 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 48.91 aralığında işlem gördü.
Fortive Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
48.12 48.91
Yıllık aralık
46.49 83.33
- Önceki kapanış
- 48.84
- Açılış
- 48.83
- Satış
- 48.62
- Alış
- 48.92
- Düşük
- 48.12
- Yüksek
- 48.91
- Hacim
- 7.709 K
- Günlük değişim
- -0.45%
- Aylık değişim
- 3.07%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -33.56%
- Yıllık değişim
- -38.62%
21 Eylül, Pazar