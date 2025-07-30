QuotesSections
FTV
FTV: Fortive Corporation

48.36 USD 0.25 (0.51%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FTV exchange rate has changed by -0.51% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 48.06 and at a high of 48.84.

Follow Fortive Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

FTV News

Daily Range
48.06 48.84
Year Range
46.49 83.33
Previous Close
48.61
Open
48.54
Bid
48.36
Ask
48.66
Low
48.06
High
48.84
Volume
1.377 K
Daily Change
-0.51%
Month Change
2.52%
6 Months Change
-33.92%
Year Change
-38.95%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%