FTV: Fortive Corporation

48.62 USD 0.22 (0.45%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FTV ha avuto una variazione del -0.45% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 48.12 e ad un massimo di 48.91.

Segui le dinamiche di Fortive Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
48.12 48.91
Intervallo Annuale
46.49 83.33
Chiusura Precedente
48.84
Apertura
48.83
Bid
48.62
Ask
48.92
Minimo
48.12
Massimo
48.91
Volume
7.709 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.45%
Variazione Mensile
3.07%
Variazione Semestrale
-33.56%
Variazione Annuale
-38.62%
20 settembre, sabato