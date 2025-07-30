Valute / FTV
FTV: Fortive Corporation
48.62 USD 0.22 (0.45%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FTV ha avuto una variazione del -0.45% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 48.12 e ad un massimo di 48.91.
Segui le dinamiche di Fortive Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
48.12 48.91
Intervallo Annuale
46.49 83.33
- Chiusura Precedente
- 48.84
- Apertura
- 48.83
- Bid
- 48.62
- Ask
- 48.92
- Minimo
- 48.12
- Massimo
- 48.91
- Volume
- 7.709 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.45%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.07%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -33.56%
- Variazione Annuale
- -38.62%
20 settembre, sabato