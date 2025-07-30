CotizacionesSecciones
FTV: Fortive Corporation

48.03 USD 0.73 (1.50%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de FTV de hoy ha cambiado un -1.50%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 47.85, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 49.74.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Fortive Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
47.85 49.74
Rango anual
46.49 83.33
Cierres anteriores
48.76
Open
48.79
Bid
48.03
Ask
48.33
Low
47.85
High
49.74
Volumen
8.697 K
Cambio diario
-1.50%
Cambio mensual
1.82%
Cambio a 6 meses
-34.37%
Cambio anual
-39.36%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B