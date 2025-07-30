通貨 / FTV
FTV: Fortive Corporation
48.84 USD 0.81 (1.69%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
FTVの今日の為替レートは、1.69%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり48.32の安値と49.39の高値で取引されました。
Fortive Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
48.32 49.39
1年のレンジ
46.49 83.33
- 以前の終値
- 48.03
- 始値
- 48.37
- 買値
- 48.84
- 買値
- 49.14
- 安値
- 48.32
- 高値
- 49.39
- 出来高
- 4.687 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.69%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.54%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -33.26%
- 1年の変化
- -38.34%
