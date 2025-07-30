クォートセクション
通貨 / FTV
FTV: Fortive Corporation

48.84 USD 0.81 (1.69%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

FTVの今日の為替レートは、1.69%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり48.32の安値と49.39の高値で取引されました。

Fortive Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
48.32 49.39
1年のレンジ
46.49 83.33
以前の終値
48.03
始値
48.37
買値
48.84
買値
49.14
安値
48.32
高値
49.39
出来高
4.687 K
1日の変化
1.69%
1ヶ月の変化
3.54%
6ヶ月の変化
-33.26%
1年の変化
-38.34%
