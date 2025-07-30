Moedas / FTV
FTV: Fortive Corporation
48.59 USD 0.56 (1.17%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do FTV para hoje mudou para 1.17%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 48.32 e o mais alto foi 48.64.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Fortive Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FTV Notícias
- Fortive at Morgan Stanley’s Conference: Strategic Focus Post-Spin-Off
- Oppenheimer initiates Ralliant stock with Outperform rating on grid hardening play
- Tracking Dan Loeb’s Third Point Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (NYSE:SPNT)
- This Fortinet Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday - CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV), Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS)
- Morgan Stanley downgrades Fortive stock to Equalweight on unclear recovery path
- Do Options Traders Know Something About Fortive Stock We Don't?
- Barclays shifts multi-industry ratings as it sees selective upside in second half
- Barclays downgrades Fortive stock to Equalweight on challenging 2H outlook
- Ralliant Corporation: Hoping That Revenues Are Red-Shifted In This Spin-Off (NYSE:RAL)
- One Way To View Value Investing In A Resilient But Cautious Economy
- Ralliant shares rise on upbeat revenue outlook for third quarter
- FUJIFILM's Q1 Earnings Decline Y/Y, Imaging Solutions Boost Revenues
- Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Managed Account Q2 2025 Commentary
- Fortive stock hits 52-week low at 46.45 USD
- Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:JAENX)
- Telefonica's Q2 Earnings Match, Top Line Misses Estimates & Slides Y/Y
- ITRI Q2 Earnings Beat, Sales Lag, Stock Sinks 10% on Mixed Outlook
- Fortive's Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat, Stock Down
- Third Point Q2 2025 Investor Letter
- Truist Securities downgrades Fortive stock to Hold on growth concerns
- Fortive (FTV) Q2 Revenue Tops Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Fortive’s Q2 2025 EPS misses forecast, stock dips
- Fortive (FTV) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Fortive Q2 2025 slides: Completes spinoff with resilient earnings despite tariff headwinds
Faixa diária
48.32 48.64
Faixa anual
46.49 83.33
- Fechamento anterior
- 48.03
- Open
- 48.37
- Bid
- 48.59
- Ask
- 48.89
- Low
- 48.32
- High
- 48.64
- Volume
- 142
- Mudança diária
- 1.17%
- Mudança mensal
- 3.01%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -33.60%
- Mudança anual
- -38.66%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh