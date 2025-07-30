통화 / FTV
FTV: Fortive Corporation
48.62 USD 0.22 (0.45%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
FTV 환율이 오늘 -0.45%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 48.12이고 고가는 48.91이었습니다.
Fortive Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
48.12 48.91
년간 변동
46.49 83.33
- 이전 종가
- 48.84
- 시가
- 48.83
- Bid
- 48.62
- Ask
- 48.92
- 저가
- 48.12
- 고가
- 48.91
- 볼륨
- 7.709 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.45%
- 월 변동
- 3.07%
- 6개월 변동
- -33.56%
- 년간 변동율
- -38.62%
