货币 / FTV
FTV: Fortive Corporation
49.20 USD 0.44 (0.90%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日FTV汇率已更改0.90%。当日，交易品种以低点48.79和高点49.35进行交易。
关注Fortive Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
FTV新闻
- Fortive at Morgan Stanley’s Conference: Strategic Focus Post-Spin-Off
- Oppenheimer initiates Ralliant stock with Outperform rating on grid hardening play
- Tracking Dan Loeb’s Third Point Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (NYSE:SPNT)
- This Fortinet Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday - CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV), Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS)
- Morgan Stanley downgrades Fortive stock to Equalweight on unclear recovery path
- Do Options Traders Know Something About Fortive Stock We Don't?
- Barclays shifts multi-industry ratings as it sees selective upside in second half
- Barclays downgrades Fortive stock to Equalweight on challenging 2H outlook
- Ralliant Corporation: Hoping That Revenues Are Red-Shifted In This Spin-Off (NYSE:RAL)
- One Way To View Value Investing In A Resilient But Cautious Economy
- Ralliant shares rise on upbeat revenue outlook for third quarter
- FUJIFILM's Q1 Earnings Decline Y/Y, Imaging Solutions Boost Revenues
- Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Managed Account Q2 2025 Commentary
- Fortive stock hits 52-week low at 46.45 USD
- Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:JAENX)
- Telefonica's Q2 Earnings Match, Top Line Misses Estimates & Slides Y/Y
- ITRI Q2 Earnings Beat, Sales Lag, Stock Sinks 10% on Mixed Outlook
- Fortive's Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat, Stock Down
- Third Point Q2 2025 Investor Letter
- Truist Securities downgrades Fortive stock to Hold on growth concerns
- Fortive (FTV) Q2 Revenue Tops Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Fortive’s Q2 2025 EPS misses forecast, stock dips
- Fortive (FTV) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Fortive Q2 2025 slides: Completes spinoff with resilient earnings despite tariff headwinds
日范围
48.79 49.35
年范围
46.49 83.33
- 前一天收盘价
- 48.76
- 开盘价
- 48.79
- 卖价
- 49.20
- 买价
- 49.50
- 最低价
- 48.79
- 最高价
- 49.35
- 交易量
- 332
- 日变化
- 0.90%
- 月变化
- 4.30%
- 6个月变化
- -32.77%
- 年变化
- -37.89%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值