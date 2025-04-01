FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / FSI
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

FSI: Flexible Solutions International Inc (CDA)

9.97 USD 0.09 (0.89%)
Sektör: Temel materyaller Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

FSI fiyatı bugün -0.89% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 9.66 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 10.37 aralığında işlem gördü.

Flexible Solutions International Inc (CDA) hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FSI haberleri

Günlük aralık
9.66 10.37
Yıllık aralık
3.21 11.48
Önceki kapanış
10.06
Açılış
10.29
Satış
9.97
Alış
10.27
Düşük
9.66
Yüksek
10.37
Hacim
72
Günlük değişim
-0.89%
Aylık değişim
-4.87%
6 aylık değişim
99.40%
Yıllık değişim
174.66%
21 Eylül, Pazar