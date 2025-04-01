Divisas / FSI
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
FSI: Flexible Solutions International Inc (CDA)
10.02 USD 0.23 (2.24%)
Sector: Materias Primas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de FSI de hoy ha cambiado un -2.24%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 9.86, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 10.43.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Flexible Solutions International Inc (CDA). El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FSI News
- Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging EMX Royalty (EMX) This Year?
- Singular Research initiates coverage on Flexible Solutions stock with Buy rating
- Pick These 4 Stocks With Solid Net Profit Margins to Enhance Returns
- Here's Why Flexible Solutions International Inc. (FSI) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
- 5 Stocks With Recent Price Strength to Tap Wall Street Rally
- 'Cooked' To Perfection, Small Caps Sizzle: Top Stocks Under $10
- Here's Why Momentum in Flexible Solutions International (FSI) Should Keep going
- Is Flexible Solutions International (FSI) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?
- Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (FSI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Flexible Solutions Q2 2025 beats EPS forecasts
- Flexible Solutions International Inc. (FSI) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- Flexible Solutions earnings beat by $0.09, revenue fell short of estimates
- Green Plains Renewable Energy (GPRE) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Koppers (KOP) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- Ecovyst (ECVT) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- Trinseo (TSE) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Ecolab (ECL) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Strength Seen in Flexible Solutions International (FSI): Can Its 13.0% Jump Turn into More Strength?
- Flexible Solutions earnings missed by $0.09, revenue fell short of estimates
- Walmart, Deere, Applied Materials set to report earnings Thursday
- Flexible Solutions: I See The Potential, But The Path Is Narrow (NYSE:FSI)
- Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (FSI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Rango diario
9.86 10.43
Rango anual
3.21 11.48
- Cierres anteriores
- 10.25
- Open
- 10.03
- Bid
- 10.02
- Ask
- 10.32
- Low
- 9.86
- High
- 10.43
- Volumen
- 68
- Cambio diario
- -2.24%
- Cambio mensual
- -4.39%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 100.40%
- Cambio anual
- 176.03%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B