FSI: Flexible Solutions International Inc (CDA)
10.06 USD 0.04 (0.40%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
FSIの今日の為替レートは、0.40%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり9.71の安値と10.33の高値で取引されました。
Flexible Solutions International Inc (CDA)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FSI News
1日のレンジ
9.71 10.33
1年のレンジ
3.21 11.48
- 以前の終値
- 10.02
- 始値
- 10.33
- 買値
- 10.06
- 買値
- 10.36
- 安値
- 9.71
- 高値
- 10.33
- 出来高
- 84
- 1日の変化
- 0.40%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -4.01%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 101.20%
- 1年の変化
- 177.13%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K