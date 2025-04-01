QuotesSections
FSI: Flexible Solutions International Inc (CDA)

10.25 USD 0.64 (5.88%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FSI exchange rate has changed by -5.88% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.23 and at a high of 11.03.

Follow Flexible Solutions International Inc (CDA) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
10.23 11.03
Year Range
3.21 11.48
Previous Close
10.89
Open
11.00
Bid
10.25
Ask
10.55
Low
10.23
High
11.03
Volume
114
Daily Change
-5.88%
Month Change
-2.19%
6 Months Change
105.00%
Year Change
182.37%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%