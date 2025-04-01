Valute / FSI
FSI: Flexible Solutions International Inc (CDA)
9.97 USD 0.09 (0.89%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FSI ha avuto una variazione del -0.89% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.66 e ad un massimo di 10.37.
Segui le dinamiche di Flexible Solutions International Inc (CDA). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
9.66 10.37
Intervallo Annuale
3.21 11.48
- Chiusura Precedente
- 10.06
- Apertura
- 10.29
- Bid
- 9.97
- Ask
- 10.27
- Minimo
- 9.66
- Massimo
- 10.37
- Volume
- 72
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.89%
- Variazione Mensile
- -4.87%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 99.40%
- Variazione Annuale
- 174.66%
21 settembre, domenica