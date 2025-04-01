Moedas / FSI
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
FSI: Flexible Solutions International Inc (CDA)
9.91 USD 0.11 (1.10%)
Setor: Materiais-primas Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do FSI para hoje mudou para -1.10%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 9.89 e o mais alto foi 10.33.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Flexible Solutions International Inc (CDA). As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FSI Notícias
- Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging EMX Royalty (EMX) This Year?
- Singular Research initiates coverage on Flexible Solutions stock with Buy rating
- Pick These 4 Stocks With Solid Net Profit Margins to Enhance Returns
- Here's Why Flexible Solutions International Inc. (FSI) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
- 5 Stocks With Recent Price Strength to Tap Wall Street Rally
- 'Cooked' To Perfection, Small Caps Sizzle: Top Stocks Under $10
- Here's Why Momentum in Flexible Solutions International (FSI) Should Keep going
- Is Flexible Solutions International (FSI) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?
- Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (FSI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Flexible Solutions Q2 2025 beats EPS forecasts
- Flexible Solutions International Inc. (FSI) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- Flexible Solutions earnings beat by $0.09, revenue fell short of estimates
- Green Plains Renewable Energy (GPRE) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Koppers (KOP) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- Ecovyst (ECVT) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- Trinseo (TSE) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Ecolab (ECL) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Strength Seen in Flexible Solutions International (FSI): Can Its 13.0% Jump Turn into More Strength?
- Flexible Solutions earnings missed by $0.09, revenue fell short of estimates
- Walmart, Deere, Applied Materials set to report earnings Thursday
- Flexible Solutions: I See The Potential, But The Path Is Narrow (NYSE:FSI)
- Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (FSI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Faixa diária
9.89 10.33
Faixa anual
3.21 11.48
- Fechamento anterior
- 10.02
- Open
- 10.33
- Bid
- 9.91
- Ask
- 10.21
- Low
- 9.89
- High
- 10.33
- Volume
- 44
- Mudança diária
- -1.10%
- Mudança mensal
- -5.44%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 98.20%
- Mudança anual
- 173.00%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh