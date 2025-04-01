통화 / FSI
FSI: Flexible Solutions International Inc (CDA)
9.97 USD 0.09 (0.89%)
부문: 기본 재료 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
FSI 환율이 오늘 -0.89%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 9.66이고 고가는 10.37이었습니다.
Flexible Solutions International Inc (CDA) 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
9.66 10.37
년간 변동
3.21 11.48
- 이전 종가
- 10.06
- 시가
- 10.29
- Bid
- 9.97
- Ask
- 10.27
- 저가
- 9.66
- 고가
- 10.37
- 볼륨
- 72
- 일일 변동
- -0.89%
- 월 변동
- -4.87%
- 6개월 변동
- 99.40%
- 년간 변동율
- 174.66%
20 9월, 토요일