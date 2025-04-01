Währungen / FSI
FSI: Flexible Solutions International Inc (CDA)
10.12 USD 0.06 (0.60%)
Sektor: Grundstoffe Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von FSI hat sich für heute um 0.60% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 10.08 bis zu einem Hoch von 10.37 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Flexible Solutions International Inc (CDA)-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
FSI News
- Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging EMX Royalty (EMX) This Year?
- Singular Research initiates coverage on Flexible Solutions stock with Buy rating
- Pick These 4 Stocks With Solid Net Profit Margins to Enhance Returns
- Here's Why Flexible Solutions International Inc. (FSI) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
- 5 Stocks With Recent Price Strength to Tap Wall Street Rally
- 'Cooked' To Perfection, Small Caps Sizzle: Top Stocks Under $10
- Here's Why Momentum in Flexible Solutions International (FSI) Should Keep going
- Is Flexible Solutions International (FSI) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?
- Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (FSI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Flexible Solutions Q2 2025 beats EPS forecasts
- Flexible Solutions International Inc. (FSI) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- Flexible Solutions earnings beat by $0.09, revenue fell short of estimates
- Green Plains Renewable Energy (GPRE) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Koppers (KOP) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- Ecovyst (ECVT) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- Trinseo (TSE) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Ecolab (ECL) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Strength Seen in Flexible Solutions International (FSI): Can Its 13.0% Jump Turn into More Strength?
- Flexible Solutions earnings missed by $0.09, revenue fell short of estimates
- Walmart, Deere, Applied Materials set to report earnings Thursday
- Flexible Solutions: I See The Potential, But The Path Is Narrow (NYSE:FSI)
- Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (FSI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Tagesspanne
10.08 10.37
Jahresspanne
3.21 11.48
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 10.06
- Eröffnung
- 10.29
- Bid
- 10.12
- Ask
- 10.42
- Tief
- 10.08
- Hoch
- 10.37
- Volumen
- 20
- Tagesänderung
- 0.60%
- Monatsänderung
- -3.44%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 102.40%
- Jahresänderung
- 178.79%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K