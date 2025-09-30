What is FOXXW stock price today? Foxx Development Holdings Inc. stock is priced at 0.1403 today. It trades within -6.84%, yesterday's close was 0.1506, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of FOXXW shows these updates.

Does Foxx Development Holdings Inc. stock pay dividends? Foxx Development Holdings Inc. is currently valued at 0.1403. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -53.22% and USD. View the chart live to track FOXXW movements.

How to buy FOXXW stock? You can buy Foxx Development Holdings Inc. shares at the current price of 0.1403. Orders are usually placed near 0.1403 or 0.1433, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow FOXXW updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into FOXXW stock? Investing in Foxx Development Holdings Inc. involves considering the yearly range 0.0801 - 0.6700 and current price 0.1403. Many compare 0.21% and 16.92% before placing orders at 0.1403 or 0.1433. Explore the FOXXW price chart live with daily changes.

What are Foxx Development Holdings Inc. stock highest prices? The highest price of Foxx Development Holdings Inc. in the past year was 0.6700. Within 0.0801 - 0.6700, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.1506 helps spot resistance levels. Track Foxx Development Holdings Inc. performance using the live chart.

What are Foxx Development Holdings Inc. stock lowest prices? The lowest price of Foxx Development Holdings Inc. (FOXXW) over the year was 0.0801. Comparing it with the current 0.1403 and 0.0801 - 0.6700 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FOXXW moves on the chart live for more details.