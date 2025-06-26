FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / EWTX
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

EWTX: Edgewise Therapeutics Inc

14.26 USD 1.27 (8.18%)
Sektör: Sağlık hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

EWTX fiyatı bugün -8.18% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 14.09 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 15.69 aralığında işlem gördü.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EWTX haberleri

Günlük aralık
14.09 15.69
Yıllık aralık
10.60 38.13
Önceki kapanış
15.53
Açılış
15.52
Satış
14.26
Alış
14.56
Düşük
14.09
Yüksek
15.69
Hacim
2.322 K
Günlük değişim
-8.18%
Aylık değişim
-1.66%
6 aylık değişim
-35.18%
Yıllık değişim
-47.07%
21 Eylül, Pazar