Dövizler / EWTX
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
EWTX: Edgewise Therapeutics Inc
14.26 USD 1.27 (8.18%)
Sektör: Sağlık hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
EWTX fiyatı bugün -8.18% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 14.09 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 15.69 aralığında işlem gördü.
Edgewise Therapeutics Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EWTX haberleri
- Wall Street Analysts Think Edgewise Therapeutics (EWTX) Could Surge 182%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
- Tracking Baker Brothers Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- BeiGene hisseleri Trump’ın kararname endişeleriyle düşerken RBC alım fırsatı görüyor
- BeiGene stock falls on Trump EO concerns, RBC sees buying opportunity
- Wall Street Analysts Believe Edgewise Therapeutics (EWTX) Could Rally 172.96%: Here's is How to Trade
- JPMorgan reiterates Overweight rating on Edgewise Therapeutics stock
- Edgewise Therapeutics CMO sells $38,329 in shares
- Edgewise Therapeutics CEO Kevin Koch sells $106k in shares
- Edgewise Therapeutics CSO sells $25,539 in EWTX stock
- Edgewise Therapeutics CFO sells $19k in shares
- Edgewise Therapeutics CBO sells shares worth $33,360
- Edgewise Therapeutics general counsel sells $28k in shares
- Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Edgewise Therapeutics stock price target raised to $49 at RBC Capital
- Raymond James reiterates Strong Buy on Edgewise Therapeutics stock with $46 price target
- Edgewise Therapeutics shares surge as Q2 loss narrows, beats estimates
- Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:JAGLX)
- Raymond James initiates Edgewise Therapeutics stock with Strong Buy rating
- This Starbucks Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday - Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU), Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL)
- Edgewise Therapeutics stock initiated with Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright
- RBC Capital reiterates outperform rating on Edgewise stock amid BMD progress
- No Accelerated FDA Approval For Edgewise's Rare Muscular Disease Drug; Shares Fall - Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX)
- Edgewise Therapeutics stock holds at $16 target amid trial concerns
- Edgewise Therapeutics stock falls after FDA deems data insufficient for accelerated approval
Günlük aralık
14.09 15.69
Yıllık aralık
10.60 38.13
- Önceki kapanış
- 15.53
- Açılış
- 15.52
- Satış
- 14.26
- Alış
- 14.56
- Düşük
- 14.09
- Yüksek
- 15.69
- Hacim
- 2.322 K
- Günlük değişim
- -8.18%
- Aylık değişim
- -1.66%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -35.18%
- Yıllık değişim
- -47.07%
21 Eylül, Pazar