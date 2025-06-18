Currencies / EWTX
EWTX: Edgewise Therapeutics Inc
14.06 USD 0.36 (2.63%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
EWTX exchange rate has changed by 2.63% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.89 and at a high of 14.21.
Follow Edgewise Therapeutics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
EWTX News
Daily Range
13.89 14.21
Year Range
10.60 38.13
- Previous Close
- 13.70
- Open
- 14.00
- Bid
- 14.06
- Ask
- 14.36
- Low
- 13.89
- High
- 14.21
- Volume
- 2.023 K
- Daily Change
- 2.63%
- Month Change
- -3.03%
- 6 Months Change
- -36.09%
- Year Change
- -47.81%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%