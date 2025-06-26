Währungen / EWTX
EWTX: Edgewise Therapeutics Inc
15.18 USD 0.35 (2.25%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von EWTX hat sich für heute um -2.25% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 15.09 bis zu einem Hoch von 15.69 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Edgewise Therapeutics Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
EWTX News
Tagesspanne
15.09 15.69
Jahresspanne
10.60 38.13
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 15.53
- Eröffnung
- 15.52
- Bid
- 15.18
- Ask
- 15.48
- Tief
- 15.09
- Hoch
- 15.69
- Volumen
- 83
- Tagesänderung
- -2.25%
- Monatsänderung
- 4.69%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -31.00%
- Jahresänderung
- -43.65%
