货币 / EWTX
EWTX: Edgewise Therapeutics Inc
14.06 USD 0.36 (2.63%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日EWTX汇率已更改2.63%。当日，交易品种以低点13.89和高点14.21进行交易。
关注Edgewise Therapeutics Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
EWTX新闻
日范围
13.89 14.21
年范围
10.60 38.13
- 前一天收盘价
- 13.70
- 开盘价
- 14.00
- 卖价
- 14.06
- 买价
- 14.36
- 最低价
- 13.89
- 最高价
- 14.21
- 交易量
- 2.023 K
- 日变化
- 2.63%
- 月变化
- -3.03%
- 6个月变化
- -36.09%
- 年变化
- -47.81%
