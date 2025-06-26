통화 / EWTX
EWTX: Edgewise Therapeutics Inc
14.26 USD 1.27 (8.18%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
EWTX 환율이 오늘 -8.18%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 14.09이고 고가는 15.69이었습니다.
Edgewise Therapeutics Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
EWTX News
일일 변동 비율
14.09 15.69
년간 변동
10.60 38.13
- 이전 종가
- 15.53
- 시가
- 15.52
- Bid
- 14.26
- Ask
- 14.56
- 저가
- 14.09
- 고가
- 15.69
- 볼륨
- 2.322 K
- 일일 변동
- -8.18%
- 월 변동
- -1.66%
- 6개월 변동
- -35.18%
- 년간 변동율
- -47.07%
20 9월, 토요일