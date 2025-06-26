Moedas / EWTX
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
EWTX: Edgewise Therapeutics Inc
14.29 USD 0.40 (2.88%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do EWTX para hoje mudou para 2.88%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 14.04 e o mais alto foi 14.33.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EWTX Notícias
- Wall Street Analysts Think Edgewise Therapeutics (EWTX) Could Surge 182%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
- Tracking Baker Brothers Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Ações da BeiGene caem devido a preocupações com ordem executiva de Trump
- BeiGene stock falls on Trump EO concerns, RBC sees buying opportunity
- Wall Street Analysts Believe Edgewise Therapeutics (EWTX) Could Rally 172.96%: Here's is How to Trade
- JPMorgan reiterates Overweight rating on Edgewise Therapeutics stock
- Edgewise Therapeutics CMO sells $38,329 in shares
- Edgewise Therapeutics CEO Kevin Koch sells $106k in shares
- Edgewise Therapeutics CSO sells $25,539 in EWTX stock
- Edgewise Therapeutics CFO sells $19k in shares
- Edgewise Therapeutics CBO sells shares worth $33,360
- Edgewise Therapeutics general counsel sells $28k in shares
- Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Edgewise Therapeutics stock price target raised to $49 at RBC Capital
- Raymond James reiterates Strong Buy on Edgewise Therapeutics stock with $46 price target
- Edgewise Therapeutics shares surge as Q2 loss narrows, beats estimates
- Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:JAGLX)
- Raymond James initiates Edgewise Therapeutics stock with Strong Buy rating
- This Starbucks Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday - Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU), Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL)
- Edgewise Therapeutics stock initiated with Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright
- RBC Capital reiterates outperform rating on Edgewise stock amid BMD progress
- No Accelerated FDA Approval For Edgewise's Rare Muscular Disease Drug; Shares Fall - Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX)
- Edgewise Therapeutics stock holds at $16 target amid trial concerns
- Edgewise Therapeutics stock falls after FDA deems data insufficient for accelerated approval
Faixa diária
14.04 14.33
Faixa anual
10.60 38.13
- Fechamento anterior
- 13.89
- Open
- 14.05
- Bid
- 14.29
- Ask
- 14.59
- Low
- 14.04
- High
- 14.33
- Volume
- 575
- Mudança diária
- 2.88%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.45%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -35.05%
- Mudança anual
- -46.96%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh